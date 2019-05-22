ரிசார்ட் 2 பி ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோளுடன் வெற்றிகரமாக விண்ணில் பாய்ந்தது பிஎஸ்எல்விசி சி-46 ராக்கெட்

  • search
    டெல்லி: ரிசார்ட் 2பி ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோளுடன், பிஎஸ்எல்விசி சி-46 ராக்கெட் இன்று அதிகாலை வெற்றிகரமாக விண்ணில் ஏவப்பட்டது.

    ஆந்திர மாநிலம் ஸ்ரீஹரிகோட்டாவில் உள்ள சதீஷ் தவான் ராக்கெட் ஏவுதளத்தில் இருந்து இன்று அதிகாலை 5.27 மணிக்கு ராக்கெட் விண்ணில் ஏவப்பட்டது. சரியான பாதையில் பயணித்த இந்த ராக்கெட், ரிசாட்-2பி ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோளை புவி சுற்று வட்டப்பாதையில் வெற்றிகரமாக நிலைநிறுத்தி அசத்தியது.

    ராக்கெட் ஏவுவதற்கான, கவுண்ட்டவுன், நேற்று துவங்கியிருந்தது.

    RISAT-2B successfully places in orbit by ISRO’s PSLV-C46

    இந்த ராக்கெட்டுடன் ஏவப்பட்ட 'ரிசாட் 2பி ஆர்1' செயற்கைக் கோள் பூமியின் கண்காணிப்பை மேம்படுத்தும். 615 கிலோ எடை கொண்ட இந்த செயற்கைக்கோளின் ஆயுட் காலம் 5 ஆண்டுகளாகும்.

    விண்ணில் இருந்து பூமியை இரவு, பகல், வானம் மேகமூட்டம் என எப்படி சூழ்நிலை இருந்தாலும் இந்த செயற்கைக்கோள் துல்லியமாக படம் பிடிக்கும். எனவேதான் இதற்கு ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோள் என்று பெயர் சூட்டப்பட்டுள்ளது.

    பேரிடர் மேலாண்மை, வனப் பாதுகாப்பு மற்றும் ராணுவ பயன்பாட்டிற்கு இந்த செயற்கைக்கோள் பயன்படும் என்று அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இது இஸ்ரோவின் 48வது மிஷன் ஆகும்.

    முன்னதாக, ராக்கெட் ஏவப்படுவதைப் பார்க்க, ஏவுதளத்திற்கு வருகை தர, முதன்முறையாக பொதுமக்களுக்கும் அனுமதி அளிக்கப்பட்டது.

    English summary
    ISRO's PSLV-C46 rocket carrying radar imaging earth observation satellite Risat-2B has successfully lifted off from the Sriharikota space centre. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Saturday said the PSLV-C46, on its 48th mission, would launch RISAT, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, on May 22.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    நாள் முழுவதும் oneindia
    செய்திகளை உடனுக்குடன் பெற

