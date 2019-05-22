ரிசார்ட் 2 பி ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோளுடன் வெற்றிகரமாக விண்ணில் பாய்ந்தது பிஎஸ்எல்விசி சி-46 ராக்கெட்

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLVC46 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. PSLVC46 will launch the RISAT-2B radar earth observation satellite into a 555 km-altitude orbit. pic.twitter.com/iY2paDVjls

English summary

ISRO's PSLV-C46 rocket carrying radar imaging earth observation satellite Risat-2B has successfully lifted off from the Sriharikota space centre. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Saturday said the PSLV-C46, on its 48th mission, would launch RISAT, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, on May 22.