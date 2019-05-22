ரிசார்ட் 2 பி ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோளுடன் வெற்றிகரமாக விண்ணில் பாய்ந்தது பிஎஸ்எல்விசி சி-46 ராக்கெட்

டெல்லி: ரிசார்ட் 2பி ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோளுடன், பிஎஸ்எல்விசி சி-46 ராக்கெட் இன்று அதிகாலை வெற்றிகரமாக விண்ணில் ஏவப்பட்டது.
ஆந்திர மாநிலம் ஸ்ரீஹரிகோட்டாவில் உள்ள சதீஷ் தவான் ராக்கெட் ஏவுதளத்தில் இருந்து இன்று அதிகாலை 5.27 மணிக்கு ராக்கெட் விண்ணில் ஏவப்பட்டது. சரியான பாதையில் பயணித்த இந்த ராக்கெட், ரிசாட்-2பி ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோளை புவி சுற்று வட்டப்பாதையில் வெற்றிகரமாக நிலைநிறுத்தி அசத்தியது.
இந்த ராக்கெட்டுடன் ஏவப்பட்ட 'ரிசாட் 2பி ஆர்1' செயற்கைக் கோள் பூமியின் கண்காணிப்பை மேம்படுத்தும். 615 கிலோ எடை கொண்ட இந்த செயற்கைக்கோளின் ஆயுட் காலம் 5 ஆண்டுகளாகும்.
விண்ணில் இருந்து பூமியை இரவு, பகல், வானம் மேகமூட்டம் என எப்படி சூழ்நிலை இருந்தாலும் இந்த செயற்கைக்கோள் துல்லியமாக படம் பிடிக்கும். எனவேதான் இதற்கு ரேடார் செயற்கைக்கோள் என்று பெயர் சூட்டப்பட்டுள்ளது.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLVC46 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. PSLVC46 will launch the RISAT-2B radar earth observation satellite into a 555 km-altitude orbit. pic.twitter.com/iY2paDVjls
ISRO's PSLV-C46 rocket carrying radar imaging earth observation satellite Risat-2B has successfully lifted off from the Sriharikota space centre. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Saturday said the PSLV-C46, on its 48th mission, would launch RISAT, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, on May 22.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
