பிரிட்டன் பார்லியில் மோடியை வம்புக்கு இழுத்த பெண் எம்பி! சீண்டவேண்டாம் என்கிறார் சட்ட அமைச்சர்

I don't blame the young British MP who is unaware of reality & portrays negative image of Indian. It's the result of the negative campaigns launched by the Tukde-Tukde gang who's only aim is to discredit the huge achievements of @narendramodi Govt.

India believes in Rule of Law. https://t.co/bAt3qyFp7b — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 1, 2022