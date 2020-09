இன்று ராஜ்யசபாவில் நடந்தது துரதிர்ஷ்டவசமானது.. வெட்கக்கேடானது....ராஜ்நாத்சிங்

English summary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Farm Bills: "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum. As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours. What happened is against the decorum of House.