முட்டாள்கள் தினமே மோடிக்காகத்தான் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது.. ஜிக்னேஷ் மேவானி கிண்டல்!

Jignesh Mevani says ''Narendra modi has taken April fool day to new heights. Actually this day is meant only for him. He will undoubtedly go to history for the jumlas he keeps producing without feeling embarrassment. Our best wishes are always with you, Narendra bhai.'' on Twitter.