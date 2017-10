மகா கூட்டணி உடைந்த பிறகு மோடியுடன் முதல் சந்திப்பு.. பாட்னாவில் ரோஸ் கொடுத்த நிதிஷ்!

India

Gajalakshmi

PM @narendramodi being welcomed by Bihar Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister @NitishKumar , on his arrival at Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/TZOC7rFKf7

English summary

PM Narendra modi announced at Patna university function that top 10 private and top 10 public universities will be given Rs. 10,000 crore in the next five years.