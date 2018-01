தமிழ்நாடு மட்டும் ஒரு பங்கா இருந்தா வளைச்சுடுவேன்... ரஜினி அரசியலுக்கு ஆனந்த் மஹிந்திராவின் பதில்!

India

Gajalakshmi

Totally agree. Finally we should have a stable TN Govt and hopefully a successful economy.

If Tamil Nadu was a Stock, I would be bullish and going long on it right now... https://t.co/Rvqn8cs3pf

English summary

Mahindra and Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra retweeted for Rajini's political entry as "If Tamil Nadu was a Stock, I would be bullish and going long on it right now"