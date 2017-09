கார்த்தி சிதம்பரம் மீதான லுக்அவுட் நோட்டீஸ் அக். 4வரை நீட்டிப்பு: உச்சநீதிமன்றம்

India

Veera Kumar

English summary

This is in clear contradiction to what Karti, had told the agency-that he had just one account. The court is hearing a plea challenging the lookout circular issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation which barred Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram from traveling abroad. The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that Karti Chidambaram took service charges for getting FIPB clearance when his father P Chidambaram was the union finance minister.