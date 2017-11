கிச்சடி பிடிக்காதவங்களாம் இனி ஆன்டி இந்தியன்? பிரதமருக்கு பிடிச்சது கிச்சடிதான் தெரியுமோ

India

Shyamsundar

Enough Khichdi cooked up on a fictitious 'National Dish’. It has only been put for a record entry in #WorldFoodIndia .

English summary

News spreads like fire says that Kichchadi is our national food. The Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal clarified khichdi was only selected for the World Food India event in a bid to popularise it and it is not a national food. But now sources says that Modi's favourite food is Kichchadi.