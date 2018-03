உலகளவில் மோசமான வரி என்ற பெயரை பெற்றுவிட்டது ஜிஎஸ்டி: ராகுல் கிண்டல்

India

oi-Lakshmi Priya

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it’s the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex. #ModiTalksNoCanDo https://t.co/mUBv3EdEBK

English summary

Rahul Gandhi in twitter says that Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it’s the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex.