என்கவுண்டர் பூமியான உத்தர பிரதேசம்.. உயிருக்கு பயந்து போலீஸ் நிலையத்தில் தூங்கும் ரவுடிகள்!

India

oi-Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

4 a day, 1,144 an year, UP tops in police encounters. 13 of 14 people killed in these fake encounters are Muslims. Mostly encounters took place in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Baghpat parts of UP. Rowdies sleep in Police Station to avoid UP police encounter