உத்தரகாண்ட்டில் இயற்கை பேரழிவு.. உடைந்த பனிப்பாறைகள்.. பயங்கர வெள்ளபெருக்கு.. என்ன நடந்தது! ஷாக்

Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Chamoli district of #Uttarakhand Sunday morning.Damaged a dam on Alaknanda river. Rise in water level in river. Reports of loss awaited. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/J0UoBoIJEe

English summary

Uttarakhand glacier burst live updates: Officials said that rescue teams have been rushed to the affected area and there are no reports of casualties yet.