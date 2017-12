சுஷ்மா சுவராஜுடன் குல்பூஷன் ஜாதவின் குடும்பத்தினர் சந்திப்பு

World

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Pakistan claimed Jadhav (a) Hussein Mubarak Patel and arrested him. He was arrested from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 in 2016. India says that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran. He had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy and worked in Iran. Yesterday Jadhav met his family members in Pakistan after this meeting the family members of Jadhav met Sushma Swaraj.