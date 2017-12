கனிமொழி, ஆ.ராசாவிற்கு கோபாலபுரத்தில் விருந்து...

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

Tamil Nadu: DMK workers & supporters gather at Chennai Airport as Kanimozhi & A. Raja arrive, they were recently acquitted in the #2GScam case. pic.twitter.com/2vdLA3VdE4

DMK chief M Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi finally reached Chennai on Saturday.DMK supporters are dancing and singing, waiting for A Raja and Kanimozhi's arrival. Heavy police security has been deployed at Chennai airport. There were roadshow from airport to DMK headquarters in Gopalapuram.