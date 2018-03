குரங்கணியில் மட்டுமில்லை.. நியூட்ரினோ திட்டம் வரவிருந்த மலை தொடரிலும் காட்டு தீ!

Tamilnadu

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Wild fire strikes in Theni kills 8 girl student. 25 more college girl rescued from inside the fire area. Temporary helipad construction goes on for rescue operation in Theni Forest Fire.Forest Fire is continuously affecting the Theni Forest area for past one week.Forest Fire in Theni is just few Km away from Neutrino Project place.