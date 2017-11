இவர் சொன்னால் மழை பெய்யும்.. மக்கள் அன்பை பெற்ற வெதர்மேனுக்கு அன்புமணி பாராட்டு

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Great Job on your relentless service Pradeep, looking forward for ur accurate updates as monsoon intensifies. @praddy06 #Tamilnaduweatherman pic.twitter.com/vmiajoNiSb

English summary

Great Job on your relentless service Pradeep, looking forward for ur accurate updates as monsoon intensifies Anbumani ramadoss post his twitter page.