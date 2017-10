முருகா... டெங்கு, வறுமையையும் சேர்த்து வதம் செய் முருகா.. விவேக் வேண்டுதல்

Tamilnadu

Sutha

Soorasamharam is happening at Thiruchendur! Tamil Lord murugan kills sooran! Let Him kill Dengue,poverty, n all sorrows of us too🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9sxq2UUJgt

English summary

Actor Vivek has tweeted that, Tamil Lord Murugan should kill Dengue, Poverty and all our sorrows like he killed Sooran.