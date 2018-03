பெரியார் சிலை விவகாரம்: எச். ராஜாவுக்கு தமிழிசை கண்டனம்!

Tamilnadu

Gajalakshmi

Tamilnadu & Tamil people are known for giving high respects to all. Strictly condemn any activities that insults any leaders & statue. We should value the contribution of all leaders.

English summary

TN BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarrajan condemns H.Raja indirectly in her tweet she quotes "Tamilnadu & Tamil people are known for giving high respects to all. Strictly condemn any activities that insults any leaders & statue. We should value the contribution of all leaders".