காவிரி: ஓசூர், சத்தியமங்கலத்தில் நாம் தமிழர் கட்சியினர் கர்நாடக எல்லை முற்றுகை போராட்டம்

Naam Thamizhar Party were involved in the state border siege and road blockade in Hosur for cauvery issue. Similarly, the Tamil parties staged a struggle against the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border near Sathyamangalam in Erode district. Satyamangalam police arrested those who tried to cross the checkpoint and enter the Karnataka border.