வாடிப்பட்டி அருகே நின்றுகொண்டிருந்த அரசு பேருந்து மீது லாரி மோதி 2 பேர் பலி- பேர் படுகாயம்

Tamilnadu

oi-Hemavandhana

English summary

Two people were killed when a truck collided with a government bus near Vadipatti. When traveling on the National Highway near Vadipatti, all the passengers were on the run down and suddenly the bus got off. Then the lorry was loaded with coal from Thoothukudi bumped into the bus. Two of them died at the scene of the body and died and 8 people were injured.