நான் இனி நட்சத்திரமல்ல உங்கள் வீட்டின் குத்துவிளக்கு - திருச்சியில் பெண்களை கவர்ந்த கமல்ஹாசன்

English summary

Makkal Needhi Maiyam party leader Kamal Haasan has said that I am a star but a lamp in your house. "People can be held accountable for the rule we form and Tamil Nadu is ready for change," he said. Tamil Nadu needs an honest government and only we can set it up. The CBI in the regime we are setting up. Kamal Haasan also said that there was no need to conduct a test.