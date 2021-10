உத்தர பிரதேசம் உட்பட, எதிர்பார்ப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ள 5 மாநில சட்டசபை தேர்தல்கள்.. பாஜக வியூகம் என்ன?

English summary

The northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand are set to hold general elections next year. Apart from these, the smaller states of Manipur in the east and Goa in the west will also face elections earlier this year. In Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, elections are scheduled for later this year. A total of 7 states are scheduled to hold elections next year. Here in this news article you can see what strategies the BJP has devised to win the elections.