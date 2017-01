மெக்சிகோ தொழிற்சாலையை கைவிட்ட ஃபோர்டு... ட்ரம்புக்குக் கிடைத்த இன்னொரு வெற்றி!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Ford Motors cancelled their proposed plan to open a new facility in Mexico. Instead they are investing 700 million US dollars in Michigan State itself. The new facility will be used for manufacturing electric cars and expected to create 700 new jobs. CEO Mark Fields told, the company has made this decision as Vote of Confidence for president elect Donald Trump’s new policies and corporate tax cut. It is recollected that Trump bashed Ford for transporting jobs to overseas and he had also warned to slap 35% import duty on cars manufactured in Mexico. Currently Ford has employed 85000 employees in US and 8800 in Mexico.