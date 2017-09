அடுத்த தலைமுறைக்காக டல்லாஸில் சாஸ்தா அறக்கட்டளை நடத்திய வளமான எதிர்காலம்!

Essays

Shankar

English summary

Dallas based Sastha Tamil Foundation's 7th year annual fundraising event had a special session inspiring young children aged between 5 and 12. Chuck Hogan, an inspirational speaker for 20 years conducted this session motivating the young minds. Advance Technologies Founder and President Dr.Arun Alagappan, delivered a special speech, guiding college preparation for high school children and parents. Children's dance and Azhagi drama filled the cultural elements of the event. 37 thousand dollars were donated for Gayathri Mission Hospital in Chennai, being run by Udavum Karangal for poor people. 5 thousand dollars were donated to Hurricane Harvey's Relief efforts to Rebuild Texas Fund . Another 5 thousand dollars were donated for 11th year Thirukkural Competition.