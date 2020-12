2021 புத்தாண்டில் எந்தெந்த ராசிக்காரர்களுக்கு காதல், கல்யாண யோகம் கூடி வரும் தெரியுமா

English summary

Marriage is essential in human life. It is said that if there is any defect in one's horoscope, the Guru's vision will remove that defect, so the Guru's vision is beneficial. That is, astrology says that if a person sees a guru when there is an obstacle or delay in marriage, that barrier will be removed and marriage yoga will take place. Let's see which zodiac sign from Aries to Pisces in 2021 will come together with the flower of love and marriage.