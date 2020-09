அதிமுக முதல்வர் வேட்பாளர் அக்டோபர் 7ல் அறிவிப்பு : அப்படி என்ன விஷேசம் - ஜோதிட ரீதியான காரணங்கள்

English summary

The suspense over whether Edappadi K. Palanisamy will be declared the chief ministerial candidate or whether O. Panneer Selvam will get a chance to get rich will be broken on October 7. With so many days to go, the question of why the AIADMK chose October 7, especially the 21st of Purattasi, to announce the chief ministerial candidate is not out of the question. Let's see what is special about the day astrologically and how the planets travel.