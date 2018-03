உங்களுக்கு இடது கண்ணில் பார்வை கோளாறா? இன்று சந்திர தரிசனம் செய்யுங்க!

News

lekhaka-ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Chandra Darshan is the observance of sighting the moon after the first day of 'Amavasya' The first day after Amavasya is celebrated as Chandra Darshan in the honour of the Moon God. In Hindu mythology, Chandra Dev or the Hindu Lord of Moon is considered to be one of the most revered deities. The most favourable time for sighting the moon is just after sunset. It is believed to be very propitious to sight the moon just after the Amavasya.