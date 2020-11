குரு பெயர்ச்சி 2020: பட்டம், பதவி, செல்வாக்கு யாருக்கெல்லாம் தேடி வரும் தெரியுமா

English summary

You need the grace of the Guru to become a minister or a position of power. The index finger on our fingers is called the Guru finger and the ridge beneath it is called the Guru ridge. Those with a matte ring-like structure will be the ones with the highest nobility, influence, and eloquence. If the Guru's rule is at its peak in one's birth horoscope, there will be no need to depend on anyone for the last period of the horoscope.