மகாளய அமாவாசை 2020: கொரோனா தடையை மீறி முன்னோர்களுக்கு திதி தர்ப்பணம் - கோவில்களில் வழிபாடு

English summary

Many people across Tamil Nadu today paid homage to their ancestors on the eve of the Mahalaya Amavasai. Many people worshiped at Mylapore Theppakulam in Chennai. Amavasai Tithi is an auspicious day for the ancestors to pay homage and worship the deity. Especially suitable for ancestral worship of Audi New Moon, Purattasi New Moon and Thai New Moon.