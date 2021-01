தைப்பூசம் 2021: பழனியில் இன்று திருக்கல்யாணம் - முருகனின் அறுபடை வீடுகளிலும் கோலாகலம்

English summary

Thaipusam festival tomorrow celebration in all murugan temple. Special worships are held at the temples of Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva on the eve of the Thaipusam festival. Festivals are held not only at the sacrificial houses of Lord Murugan at Thiruparankundram, Thiruchendur, Palani, Thiruthani, Palamudirsholai and Swamimalai temples but also at Murugan temples and Shiva temples across Tamil Nadu.