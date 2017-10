இன்று உலக மன நல நாள் - மன நோயை பற்றி ஜோதிடம் கூறும் ரகசியங்கள்!

News

Mental health issues have been shown to increase employee absenteeism, lower rates of productivity and increased costs. This year’s packet will contribute to taking mental health out of the shadows in the work place so that people and companies have the tools to help employees and increase the overall mental wellbeing of their workforce.October 10th 2017 marks an anniversary: We come together to celebrate World Mental Health Day for the 25th time. World Federation for Mental Health founded the awareness day in 1992 and since then people all over the world are holding events, making announcements and celebrating World Mental Health Day.