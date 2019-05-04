  • search
    சென்னை வானகரத்தில் தாயின் கண்முன்னே லாரி மோதி 6 வயது சிறுவன் பலி

    சென்னை: வானகரத்தில் தாயின் கண்முன்னே லாரி மோதி 6 வயது சிறுவன் பலியான சம்பவம் சோகத்தை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.

    சென்னையை அடுத்த திருவேற்காட்டைச் சேர்ந்தவர் கீதா. இவர் தனது 6 வயது மகன் தர்ஷனையும் மகள் தியாவையும் இருசக்கர வாகனத்தில் அழைத்துக்கொண்டு நெற்குன்றத்திலுள்ள உறவினர் வீட்டுக்குச் சென்றார்.

    Accident in Chennai Vanagaram 6 years old boy dead front of his mother

    தேசிய நெடுஞ்சாலையில் வானகரம் அருகே சென்றபோது சாலையோரத்தில் இருந்த மணலால் இருசக்கர வாகனம் தடுமாறியது. இதில் வாகனத்தில் பின்னால் அமர்ந்திருந்த சிறுவன் தர்ஷன் நிலை தடுமாறி கீழே விழுந்துள்ளார்.

    அப்போது அந்த வழியாக வந்த தண்ணீர் லாரி ஒன்று தர்ஷன் மீது மோதியது. இதில் சம்பவ இடத்திலேயே தர்ஷன் உயிரிழந்தார்.

    கண்முன்னே மகன் லாரி மோதி இறந்ததைப் பார்த்து தர்ஷனின் தாய் கீதா கதறி அழுதது அங்கு கூடி இருந்தவர்களை கலங்கசெய்தது. தகவலறிந்து வந்த போலீசார், சிறுவனின் உடலை மீட்டு மருத்துவமனைக்கு அனுப்பி வைத்தனர்.

    English summary
    Accident in Chennai Vanagaram 6 years old boy dead front of his mother.
    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
