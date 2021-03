5 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு ஒருமுறை மட்டுமே கனவு காண்கிறார் ஸ்டாலின் - ட்வீட்டில் போட்டு தாக்கும் குஷ்பு

Copy n paste is an old story. Cut n paste is the new one. DMK Leader @mkstalin is following the new line. Everything that is mentioned here is already been done by our PM @narendramodi ji. 6yrs of BJP rule has provided everything that Stalin dreams of n he dreams once in 5yrs.😷 https://t.co/KhkMyCVGMN

English summary

Khushbu teased Stalin on his Twitter page about his 7 promises. Copy n paste is an old story. Cut n paste is the new one. DMK Leader MK Stalin is following the new line. Everything that is mentioned here is already been done by our PM Narendramodi. 6yrs of BJP rule has provided everything that Stalin dreams of n he dreams once in 5yrs says Khushbu tweets.