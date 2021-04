நாக்கு வறட்சி, கண்வலி, தலைவலி இருந்தாலும் அலட்சியம் வேண்டாம் - கொரோனாவுக்கு புதுப்புது அறிகுறிகள்

English summary

the second wave of Coronavirus is spreading like wildfires, after a period of lull, the second strain has started to disrupt many lives. The COVID-19 has a wide range of symptoms and medical complications which come with the virus. Now, health experts have warned about 4 symptoms that tell that you have had contracted the virus. Experts have warned of a strange symptom called COVID Tongue which is becoming an increasingly common symptom for the infection.