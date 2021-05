டவ்-தெ புயல்.. 23 வருடத்திற்கு பின் 150 கிமீ+ வேகத்தில் காற்று.. குஜராத்திற்கு வெதர்மேன் எச்சரிக்கை!

Only Two times in the past Gujarat has seen Cyclones crossed with wind speeds of 150 km/hr and above.



1998 wind speeds - 195 km/hr at Porbander

1982 wind speeds - 150 km/hr at Veerval



2021 wind speeds at time of crossing land is expected around 190 to 200 km/hr at Diu - Mahuva pic.twitter.com/c4tn9Uofsn — Tamil Nadu Weatherman (@praddy06) May 17, 2021