ரஜினியை 'குரு' பார்த்துட்டார்... சினிமாவை விட்டு அரசியலுக்கு இடப்பெயர்ச்சி ஆவாரா

English summary

Fans have been calling for Rajini to come to politics for 30 years. Doesn’t seem to shake. In 2017 Rajini met fans announce politics but there has been no movement since then. Rajinikanth is escaping by saying that he is too old for the fans to expect his political entry to happen. Although many people met Rajini and inquired about his health, Auditor Gurumurthy suddenly looked at him and spoke With Rajini.