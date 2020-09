தமிழ்நாட்டில் 2 நாட்களுக்கு இடியுடன் கனமழை பெய்யும் - நல்ல செய்தி சொன்ன வானிலை மையம்

English summary

The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the next 24 hours due to Veppasalanam. Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Pondicherry and Karaikal are forecast to receive light to moderate rains.Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Dindigul, Thiruvannamalai, Karur, Madurai and Trichy districts will receive thundershowers at one or two places.