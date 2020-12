சித்ராவின் உயிரைப்பறித்த ஹேமந்த் சந்தேக புத்தி - தற்கொலைக்கு தூண்டிய ஆதாரத்தோடு கைது செய்த போலீஸ்

English summary

The death of actress Chitra has left an indelible mark on the minds of the fans. It has come to light that the reason for her suicide was the suspicious intellect of her loving husband Hemant. Hemant has stabbed and tortured Chitra, telling her not to act like that, not to dance like this and not to act close. The police investigation has revealed that the evidence has been destroyed. Hemant was arrested on the basis of strong evidence, police said.