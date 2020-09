எஸ் வி சேகர் வருத்தத்தை ஏற்கிறோம்.. வழக்கை தள்ளுபடி செய்ய முடியாது: போலீஸ்.. கைதுக்கு தடை நீடிப்பு

English summary

The Central Crime Branch police in the Chennai High Court have said that they accept the regret expressed by actor and Actor and BJP executive S Ve Shekhar for insulting the national flag and talking about the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. At the same time, they said that the case against him would not be dropped. Following this, the Chennai High Court has issued an order restraining the arrest of Actor and BJP executive S Ve Shekhar till the 14th,2020.