நிவர் புயலை எதிர்கொள்ள தயார் நிலையில் அரசு - 7 மாவட்டங்களில் போக்குவரத்து நிறுத்தம் - முதல்வர்

English summary

Nivar Cyclone as a precautionary measure, buses will be suspended in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagai, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts from 1 pm on Tuesday, Chief Minister Palanisamy said. The Chief Minister has also directed the public to refrain from traveling in their own vehicles for purposes other than essential needs.