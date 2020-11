இதுவரை சென்னையில் தான் அதிக மழை.. அதிதீவிரமானது நிவர்,, இனி தான் ஆட்டம் ஆரம்பம்!

English summary

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Myladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram. Kallapurichi, Thiruvannamalai districts and Puducherry. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Trichy, salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.