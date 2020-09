மிஷன் கர்மயோகி இயக்கம் என்றால் என்ன? - கர்மயோகிகள் உருவானால் மக்களுக்கு என்ன பலன்

English summary

Karmayogi are those who dedicate themselves completely to their work. The mission of the mission is to transform all civil servants into karma yogis.The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi a new capacity-building scheme for civil servants aimed at upgrading the post-recruitment training mechanism of the officers and employees at all levels. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled.