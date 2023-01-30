டெல்லிக்கு பறக்கும் ‘இன்புட்ஸ்’.. பல ஆங்கிள்கள்.. பின்வாங்கும் பாஜக? மூத்த பத்திரிகையாளர் ‘பளிச்’!

ஈரோடு கிழக்கு இடைத்தேர்தலில் பாஜக போட்டியிட ஏன் தயக்கம் காட்டுகிறது என்பது பற்றி பத்திரிகையாளர் ப்ரியன் பேசியுள்ளார்.

Chennai

oi-Vignesh Selvaraj

“If BJP contests the by-elections, its strength will be evident. If BJP comes in fourth place, it will ruin the image of BJP. That's why the BJP is hesitating," senior journalist Priyan said in an interview to One India Tamil.