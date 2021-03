கமல் சொத்து மதிப்பு 176 கோடி... மகேந்திரனுக்கு ரூ. 170 கோடி - மநீம கட்சியின் கோடீஸ்வர வேட்பாளர்கள்

English summary

MNM president Kamal Haasan is contesting from Coimbatore South constituency. Kamal Haasan, who filed his nomination today, has mentioned in his affidavit the value of his property. Kamal Haasan has assets worth Rs 176 crore and Rs 99 lakh. Kamal Haasan has mentioned that he has a debt of 50 crore rupees. MNM Deputy president Mahendran has assets worth Rs 170 crore.