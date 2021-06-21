YouTube
    International Yoga Day 2021 Live updates: 'நோய்நாடி' திருக்குறளை மேற்கோள்காட்டி மோடி உரை

    By
    |

    டெல்லி: 7-வது சர்வதேச யோகா தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு உலகம் முழுவதும் யோகா நிகழ்ச்சிகள் நடைபெற்று வருகின்றன. தற்போது பிரதமர் மோடி யோகா தின நிகழ்ச்சியில் பங்கேற்று உரையாற்றி வருகிறார். தமது உரையில் நோய்நாடி என்ற திருக்குறளை பிரதமர் மோடி மேற்கோள் காட்டினார்.

    2014-ம் ஆண்டு செப்டம்பர் 27-ந் தேதி ஐ.நா. பொதுச்சபையில் பேசிய பிரதமர் மோடி, யோகா கலையின் சிறப்பு பற்றி விவரித்தார். இதையடுத்து ஆண்டுதோறும் ஜூன் 21-ந் தேதி சர்வதேச யோகா தினமாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது.

    2015-ம் ஆண்டு ஜூன் 21-ந் தேதி முதல் சர்வதேச யோகா தினம் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது. இன்று 7-வது சர்வதேச யோகா தினம் உலகம் முழுவதும் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது. அமெரிக்காவில் நியூயார்க் டைம்ஸ் சதுக்கத்தில் நடைபெற்ற சர்வதேச யோகா தின நிகழ்ச்சியில் 1000க்கும் அதிகமானோர் பங்கேற்றனர்.

    சர்வதேச யோகா தின நிகழ்ச்சி தொடர்பான லைவ் அப்டேட்டுகளை இந்த பக்கத்தில் காணலாம்

    International Yoga Day: PM Modi to address today

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:16 AM, 21 Jun
    வாஷிங்டனில் இந்திய தூதரகத்தில் சர்வதேச யோகா தின நிகழ்வு
    8:33 AM, 21 Jun
    சர்வதேச யோகா தின நிகழ்வில் ஹரியானா முதல்வர் மனோகர் லால் கட்டார்
    8:32 AM, 21 Jun
    கொல்கத்தாவில் எல்லை பாதுகாப்பு படையினர் பங்கேற்ற சர்வதேச யோகா தின நிகழ்ச்சி
    8:18 AM, 21 Jun
    சர்வதேச யோகா தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு துணை ஜனாதிபதி வெங்கையா நாயுடு யோகா ஆசனங்களை செய்தார்
    8:01 AM, 21 Jun
    மகாராஷ்டிரா யோகா நிகழ்ச்சியில் மத்திய அமைச்சர் நிதின் கட்காரி பங்கேற்பு
    7:51 AM, 21 Jun
    டெல்லியில் மத்திய சுகாதார துறை அமைச்சர் டாக்டர் ஹர்ஷ் வர்தன் யோகா ஆசனங்களை செய்தார்
    7:37 AM, 21 Jun
    லடாக்- கால்வன் பள்ளத்தாக்கு அருகே யோகா பயிற்சியில் ஈடுபட்ட இந்தோ-திபெத் எல்லை போலீசார்
    7:23 AM, 21 Jun
    ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் யோகா ஆசனங்கள் செய்தார்
    7:09 AM, 21 Jun
    மத்திய இணை அமைச்சர் அனுராக் தாகூர் யோகா ஆசனங்கள் செய்தார்
    7:01 AM, 21 Jun
    18,000 அடி உயரத்தில் லடாக் எல்லையில் யோகா நிகழ்ச்சிகளை நடத்திய இந்தோ-திபெத் எல்லை போலீசார்
    6:57 AM, 21 Jun
    பிரதமர் மோடியின் உரை நிறைவடைந்தது.
    6:57 AM, 21 Jun
    கொரோனா நோயாளிகளுக்கு மருத்துவமனையில் மூச்சு பயிற்சிக்காக யோகா ஆசனங்களை மருத்துவர்கள், செவிலியர்கள் சொல்லித் தருகின்றனர்: பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:56 AM, 21 Jun
    கொரோனா சிகிச்சையில் யோகாவை முக்கியமான ஒன்றாக மருத்துவர்கள் பயன்படுத்துகின்றனர்: பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:53 AM, 21 Jun
    எதிர்மறை சிந்தனையில் இருந்து ஆக்கப்பூர்வமான மனநிலையை யோகா நமக்கு வழங்குகிறது: பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:51 AM, 21 Jun
    ஆரோக்கியமான உடல்நலமே நமக்கான பெரும் செல்வம்: பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:51 AM, 21 Jun
    மக்களிடையே யோகா மீதான ஆர்வம் குறைந்துவிடவில்லை- பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:50 AM, 21 Jun
    மனதை ஒருமுகப்படுத்துவதில் யோகா முக்கிய பங்கு வகிக்கிறது- பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:49 AM, 21 Jun
    கொரோனாவால் 2 ஆண்டுகளாக யோகா நிகழ்ச்சிகள் ஒருங்கிணைக்கப்படாமல் போனாலும் யோகா மீதான ஆர்வம் குறையவில்லை- பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:49 AM, 21 Jun
    நோய்நாடி நோய்முதல் நாடி அதுதணிக்கும் வாய்நாடி வாய்ப்பச் செயல். என்ற திருக்குறளை மேற்கோள் காட்டினார் பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:46 AM, 21 Jun
    கொரோனாவுக்கு எதிராக உலகம் போராடி வரும் நிலையில் நம்பிக்கை ஒளிக்கீற்றாக யோகா ஆசனங்கள் உள்ளன: பிரதமர் மோடி
    6:42 AM, 21 Jun
    சர்வதேச யோகாதினம்: பிரதமர் மோடி உரையாற்றி வருகிறார்
    6:41 AM, 21 Jun
    2015-ம் ஆண்டு 170 நாடுகள் சர்வதேச யோகா தினத்தை கடைபிடித்தன: மத்திய அமைச்சர் கிரென் ரிஜுஜூ
    6:39 AM, 21 Jun
    7-வது யோகா தினம்: மத்திய அமைச்சர் கிரென் ரிஜூஜூ உரையாற்றினார்
    6:32 AM, 21 Jun
    டெல்லியில் மத்திய அமைச்சர் தர்மேந்திர பிரதான் யோகா ஆசனங்கள் செய்தார்
    6:07 AM, 21 Jun
    அமெரிக்காவின் நியூயார்க் டைம்ஸ் சதுக்கத்தில் நடைபெற்ற யோகா தின நிகழ்ச்சி
    6:06 AM, 21 Jun
    ஹரித்வாரில் பாபா ராம்தேவ் தலைமையில் யோகா நிகழ்ச்சிகள் நடைபெற்றன
    6:06 AM, 21 Jun
    யோகா தின நிகழ்ச்சியில் பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று உரையாற்றுகிறார்
    6:06 AM, 21 Jun
    இன்று 7-வது சர்வதேச யோகா தினம் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது

