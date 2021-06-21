International Yoga Day 2021 Live updates: 'நோய்நாடி' திருக்குறளை மேற்கோள்காட்டி மோடி உரை
டெல்லி: 7-வது சர்வதேச யோகா தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு உலகம் முழுவதும் யோகா நிகழ்ச்சிகள் நடைபெற்று வருகின்றன. தற்போது பிரதமர் மோடி யோகா தின நிகழ்ச்சியில் பங்கேற்று உரையாற்றி வருகிறார். தமது உரையில் நோய்நாடி என்ற திருக்குறளை பிரதமர் மோடி மேற்கோள் காட்டினார்.
2014-ம் ஆண்டு செப்டம்பர் 27-ந் தேதி ஐ.நா. பொதுச்சபையில் பேசிய பிரதமர் மோடி, யோகா கலையின் சிறப்பு பற்றி விவரித்தார். இதையடுத்து ஆண்டுதோறும் ஜூன் 21-ந் தேதி சர்வதேச யோகா தினமாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது.
2015-ம் ஆண்டு ஜூன் 21-ந் தேதி முதல் சர்வதேச யோகா தினம் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது. இன்று 7-வது சர்வதேச யோகா தினம் உலகம் முழுவதும் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது. அமெரிக்காவில் நியூயார்க் டைம்ஸ் சதுக்கத்தில் நடைபெற்ற சர்வதேச யோகா தின நிகழ்ச்சியில் 1000க்கும் அதிகமானோர் பங்கேற்றனர்.
United States: Embassy of India, Washington DC celebrates the 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga at India House. pic.twitter.com/sTNbgJkAvy— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar performs Yoga in Chandigarh, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/TSwqL8fgzx— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
West Bengal: BSF (Border Security Force) personnel perform Yoga at BSF Camp in Kolkata on #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/2gtFtwO68U— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha to mark 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
"My greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. I appeal to people to make Yoga a part of your daily life," says Vice President. pic.twitter.com/huf866Swgv
Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs Yoga in Nagpur on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/l4LNjIUIMN— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan performs Yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/YPH6HaFT6X— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
#WATCH | ITBP personnel perform Yoga near Galwan, Ladakh on #InternationalYogaDay— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/3ruc5xubOf
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/q0VhkICQyk— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/N7iAfbuaPM— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/1exPWdNb4l— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
On #InternationalYogaDay, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kflWX408AL— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
US | Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the International Yoga celebrations in Times Square on Sunday. Over 3,000 people attended the day-long event which was themed 'Solstice'. pic.twitter.com/olwvhQRco0— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021
On International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Children and many other people also attend the event. pic.twitter.com/GVyNpKJwA4— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021