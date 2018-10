தெலுங்கானாவில் தனித்துவிடப்பட்ட பாஜக.. தேர்தல் வாக்குறுதி, வேட்பாளர் பட்டியல் சில தினங்களில் ரிலீஸ்

Hyderabad

oi-Veerakumar

English summary

The BJP plans to release in less than a week its election manifesto and first list of candidates for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana.BJP sources said the party's national leaders were expected to hit the campaign trail in last week of this month."Our manifesto is under works. We will be formally releasing it in about three to four days", Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI. The party expected to release its list of candidates for the 119-member Assembly elections in two phases -- the first by October 21 and the second one a week thereafter, he said. BJP is going it alone in the elections. In the 2014 poll, it had bagged five seats in alliance with the TDP, which won in 15 constituencies. This time, TDP, Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti have announced they would be forging an electoral alliance.