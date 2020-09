3 முறை வெடித்து சிதறல்.. 10 கிமீ கேட்ட சத்தம்.. குஜராத் ஓஎன்ஜிசி ஆலையில் பயங்கர தீ விபத்து

#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR

English summary

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat early this morning. The fire has now been brought under control, ONGC said, adding that no casualty or injury was reported in the incident