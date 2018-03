வேற வழியே இல்லை.. 1% ஓட்டுக்காக கர்நாடகாவில் ஊர் ஊராகப் போய் பேசப் போகும் மோடி!

India

English summary

With a few poll surveys suggesting that the Congress is ahead in Karnataka, the BJP has decided to have more of Narendra Modi in the campaign. He would address at least 25 rallies before the state goes to poll on May 12. He would make at least 10 visits to the state and there would be days when he addresses more than 2 rallies in a day. The BJP feels that if someone can turn the campaign around for them, then it is Modi himself.