எத்தனை வலி.. எத்தனை இன்னல்... நாட்டையே குலுக்கிய மகராஷ்டிரா விவசாயிகளின் நெடும் பயண துயரங்கள்!

India

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Mumbai farmers match got viral in social media. Farmers did march at midnight not to disturb the public exam of students in Mumbai .There are 6 reasons behind the Farmers protest in Mumbai. The Protest led by more than 35,000 farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), demanding a complete waiver of loans, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday.