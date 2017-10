குஜராத்: டிம்லி நடன கலைஞர்களுடன் இணைந்து ஆடிய ராகுல் காந்தி- வைரலாகும் வீடியோ

India

#WATCH : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi participates in 'Timli' dance, in #Gujarat 's #ChhotaUdaipur pic.twitter.com/5VTabXOrfY

English summary

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi participates in ‘Timli’ dance in Chhota Udaipur district on Tuesday.