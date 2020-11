சபரிமலை ஐயப்பன் கோவில் மண்டல பூஜை, மகரவிளக்கு தரிசனம் - ஆன்லைன் புக்கிங் முடிந்தது

English summary

The online pre-registration for the Sami darshan of the devotees on the eve of the Mandala and Makaravilakku Puja at the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple ended on the first day. Shocked by this, the Ayyappa devotees demanded that additional persons be allowed. The devotees are allowed for the First Time during the Covid Pandemic in the state. There will be strict Covid Guidelines for the devotees visiting the shrine during Mandala Makaravilakku season. A maximum of 1000 devotees will be allowed per day during the Mandala Makaravilakku season which starts on November 14th 2020.